Delhi Police cracks down on TMC dharna at Krishi Bhavan, drags out MPs & MLAs, including Abhishek

Kolkata/New Delhi: After waiting for almost four hours at Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi, for a scheduled meeting with the Minister of State (MoS) of Rural Development Ministry, all members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who were sitting on a dharna there, were dragged out by a large posse of police who confiscated some of their phones and packed them into a police bus. They were later detained.



The delegation comprising 40 members was given an appointment at 6 pm by the office of MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

However, her office informed the delegation after almost three hours that the minister had left.

As per information received, Abhishek, along with 30 other leaders, including MPs and MLAs, were lodged into a bus and taken away by the Delhi Police around 9 pm. The detained leaders raised slogans from within the bus criticising the crackdown on them inside Krishi Bhavan. TMC sources said all the leaders were taken to Utsav Sadan, Mukherjee Nagar (Kingsway camp).

Sharing a video of being dragged away by the police, TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote on her X account: “This is how elected MPs of the world’s largest democracy are treated after being given an appointment to meet with a Minister of the Govt of India (which she refused to honour after making us wait 3 hours).”

“Listen up @narendramodi - you can drag us out but the truth won’t go away- you have illegally withheld thousands of crores of MNREGA funds from the poor of West Bengal. INDIA will throw you out come 2024,” Moitra wrote in another post on X.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev wrote on X: “It is horrific to see Member of Parliament @abhishekaitc being manhandled & arrested by Delhi Police from Krishi Bhawan. @Sadhvi Niranjan Minister of Rural Development gave an appointment to meet and then didn’t turn up. This is murder of Democratic rights.”

TMC MP and party’s national spokesperson Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “Breaking: TMC MPs & Bengal Cabinet Ministers led by @abhishekaitc have just now been manhandled & mercilessly dragged from the Min of Rural Development by Delhi Police & DETAINED. This also includes 4 poor MNREGA workers from Bengal who had come to place their grievance before the Minister. After inviting us & keeping us waiting for 3 hours, MoS @SadhviNiranjan quietly slipped out of her office without a meeting. When we protested, Delhi Police, CISF, & RAF manhandled the entire delegation & everyone is now under detention. What sort of fear is this Modi & Shah?”

Earlier, Banerjee said in the beginning they were given an appointment at 12 pm which was later changed to 6 pm since the minister was supposed to be outside the state and her flight was scheduled to land in Delhi at 5 pm.

“All lies. She found the time to meet BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his entourage at 4 pm but could not meet us. Adhikari came here to stop the funds while we are here to demand the release of wages for the work done by the poor in Bengal,” he said. He announced that till the minister meets their delegation all the members would sit at Krishi Bhavan for an indefinite time.

TMC wrote on its X account: “The insulting treatment of our delegation, led by Shri @abhishekaitc at Krishi Bhawan today, is a glaring example of the arrogance and high-handedness of @BJP4India. Our leaders arrived at the appointed time of 6 PM to meet MoS @SadhviNiranjan only to be subjected to an outrageous 90-minute wait following which they were informed that an audience was not possible. Let it be known that our Nat’l GS Shri Abhishek Banerjee, and our leaders will not budge from Krishi Bhawan until the Minister acknowledges the blatant disrespect and meets with our delegation.”

About eight deprived beneficiaries from Bengal were present in Krishi Bhavan as part of the delegation. They carried with them bundles of letters on behalf of all such workers who were denied their wages due to the Centre’s fund blockade. Other protestors who came from Bengal headed for Ambedkar Bhavan after the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek promised that by November 30 either the Bengal government or his party will ensure all the 2500 job card holders who came to Delhi will get their due wages while 20 lakh job card holders will get their share by June 30, 2024 with 10 per cent interest.

He also alleged how at every step the Central government allegedly tried to scuttle their protest using massive police and central forces. “Manipur is burning while there are riots breaking out at different parts of the country and yet the Union Home minister Amit Shah decided to use the entire force here to stop us,” Banerjee remarked, adding that it is time to end the “zamindari” of the BJP-led Central government.