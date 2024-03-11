Decomposed body of woman found

Kolkata: Tension spread in Thakurpukur after a woman’s decomposed body was recovered by the police on Sunday morning. According to sources, on Sunday, residents of a housing complex located on Diamond Harbour Road in Thakurpukur reportedly informed police about a foul smell coming from a flat.



Police reportedly broke the door and found a woman’s decomposed body hanging from the ceiling fan. The residents reportedly told the cops that they do not know the identity of the woman. It is suspected that the woman died at least three days ago.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. As of now, an unnatural death case has been registered. Cops are trying to establish the woman’s identity. An all concerned message with description of the body has been circulated at all the police stations across the state as per the standard operation procedure.