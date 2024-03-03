Dance teacher arrested for molesting minor boy

A dance teacher was accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy in Siliguri. Police arrested the teacher based on a complaint lodged by the family of the minor boy. The accused teacher has been identified as Subham Ghosh, a resident of Ward 07 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Subham is a renowned dance teacher of Siliguri who teaches classical dance at his residence. According to the family sources of the minor, on February 24, the minor went to his home to attend dance classes. That day, Subham asked his other students to leave but allegedly told the boy to stay there for sometime. When the boy was alone, he allegedly sexually harassed him. After returning home, the victim narrated the incident to his family. Family members rushed to the teacher’s house and tried to beat him up. Later, the matter was mutually settled. However, on March 1, the family lodged a written complaint against Ghosh at the Khalpara Out Post based on which the dance teacher was arrested under the POCSO Act. He was remanded to three days police custody for further investigations.