Cyclonic circulation in South Bengal next week: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted cyclonic circulation in South Bengal next week and there may be spells of thundershowers in several districts between Thursday and Sunday.



There may be a change in the weather system from Wednesday next week. Mercury will however soar in the next couple of days and humidity related discomfort will continue to haunt the city dwellers and also to the people from various South Bengal districts.

There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in the state as of now. Temperature will drop in case of North Bengal districts and it will also rain in several pockets in the North. The sky may mostly remain cloudy in various South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said that the monsoon axis will move towards the North from Gangetic West Bengal.

As it moves towards the North, the intensity of rainfall will decrease in South Bengal. There may be new cyclonic circulation over Bay-of-Bengal on Wednesday.

The Alipore weather office on Friday predicted that mercury would go up from Saturday while the intensity of rainfall will decrease. Scattered rainfall lashed some parts of South Bengal on Saturday as well.