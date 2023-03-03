Cyber fraud: Cops recover Rs 65.6L cash, nab 1

kolkata: Police recovered Rs 65.6 lakh cash from the house of a Tangra resident on Wednesday. The accused person was allegedly involved in a cyber crime case which was busted by the police last year.



The police had conducted a raid in the rented house, located at 27 Christopher Road in Tangra Police Station area, of the accused person identified as Benjamin Ali (28). Police arrested the accused and seized the cash as well as gadgets from the accused person’s residence.

There are allegedly transactions between his bank account and that of one of the beneficiaries in the case.

Last year, six people were arrested for creating a fraudulent website for online investment named Idex Gold by using forged documents.

The accused persons, impersonated as the authority of the mentioned website, duped the complainant of Rs 1,33,00,000. The amount was transferred to eleven different accounts. It was withdrawn using either Internet banking or an ATM.

On November 18 last year, four persons identified as Sanjay Yadav, Rajesh Tungar, Vivek Tungar and Yuvraj Agarwal were arrested for their roles in the fraudulent operations and for the opening of the bank accounts through which the amount was routed and siphoned off.

In the same case, two more identified as Arihant Agarwal (24) alias Piyush and Ashis Trivedi (31) were arrested from Trivedi’s residence in Ballygunge on November 29 last year. The police had seized six SIM cards, four mobile phones, three welcome kits for fresh accounts including cheque book and activated SIM cards, amongst others.

The accused were charged with identity theft, cheating by personation, criminal conspiracy and forgery,

amongst others.