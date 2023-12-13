CU holds syndicate meet ignoring Higher Edu dept’s disapproval

Kolkata: Ignoring the Higher Education department’s disapproval for conducting of the syndicate meeting by Calcutta High Court authorities, a meeting was conducted by the Calcutta University (CU) authorities on Tuesday.

At the syndicate meeting held on Tuesday, various administrative decisions were made by the varsity, including promotion of teachers and staff.

A letter was sent by Bikash Bhavan on Monday, it was again mentioned that there is no regular V-C appointed in Calcutta University and Santa Dutta has been authorised to perform the duties of V-C. In the first week of November, the department had sent a similar letter to the varsity which led to the authorities deciding to defer the meeting.

The state Higher Education department has reasoned that since CU has an interim vice-chancellor (V-C) so, holding the syndicate meeting will violate laws. Interim V-Cs cannot convene a meeting that concerns university rules and regulations, the letter had pointed out. CU’s interim V-C Santa Dutta has been appointed by Governor C V Ananda Bose keeping the state Higher Education department in the dark.