Crocodile strays into Kalna in dead of night

Burdwan: A crocodile strayed into a town in Bengal’s East Burdwan district in the dead of the night, triggering panic in the area, officials said on Tuesday.



The incident happened in Palpara of Kalna town. The crocodile entered the area around 1 am from the nearby Bhagirathi river, they said. The people of the area, panicked by the situation, spent a sleepless night.

“We haven’t seen any such thing in our lives. We were awake the entire night,” said Subhash Mondal, a local. It rescued by personnel of Forest department around 8 am, officials said, adding that it will be released into the river. “It is suspected that the rise in the water level of the river may have led to this incident. It is also possible that the crocodile entered

the locality while chasing a prey,” said divisional forest officer Nisha Goswami. with agency inputs