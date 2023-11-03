CPI(M) to hold 3-day meet to assess several issues ahead of LS elections

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year, the CPI(M) is going to hold a three-day state committee special meeting from Friday to revitalise its organisation in the grass-roots level and also to assess several issues, including the incidents of vote transfer.



The senior leaders will review how left votes were transferred to the BJP in some of the past elections in Bengal. They may also discuss a point that the public meeting is seeing a huge number of people but the party may not be getting their votes. There is confusion among the party workers at the grassroots level regarding grand alliance, INDIA. It may also find a place during the 3-day long meeting of the state committee. Forging an alliance with the Congress is not giving the CPI(M) any substantial political mileage. The matter may be taken up in the meeting, sources said.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly leader Suvendu Adhikari a few months ago appealed to “disgruntled” grassroots workers of the CPI(M) and the Congress to consider joining his party.

After the Lok Sabha election in 2019, the CPI(M) admitted in public that its voters shifted allegiance to the BJP in a state like Bengal which the Left Front ruled from 1977 to 2011. This helped BJP win 18 seats, marking the party’s best-ever performance in Bengal. This was the result of an extreme polarisation between BJP and TMC.