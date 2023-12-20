CPI(M) makes it mandatory for senior leaders to attend DYFI prog on Jan 7

Kolkata: The CPI(M) has made it mandatory for its senior and elderly party members to join its youth wing’s — Democratic Youth Federation of India’s (DYFI) — programme at Brigade Parade Ground on January 7.

Apprehending that the meeting called by DYFI at Brigade Parade Ground may turn out to be a “flop show” as the young generations may give it a miss, a “nervous” CPI(M) has asked all its members to remain present at the Brigade Parade Ground, sources said.

Senior members of all the fronts within the party fold have been urged to attend the programme. It may be a face loss for the Left Front if the Brigade Parade ground meeting does not see the light of success especially ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. DYFI launched ‘Insaf Yatra’, a statewide march in early November from Cooch Behar which will culminate at the Brigade Parade Ground

on January 7.

Under the Insaf Yatra, DYFI leaders and workers are supposed to march around 2,000km before they congregate at the Brigade Parade Grounds, a public meeting. A few months ago, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had launched his Nabajowar Yatra from the same location.

The DYFI launched the march to demand education and employment and also to convince people how they are being deprived by the state and central governments.

The CPI(M) may also serve show-cause notice to those who will skip the meeting,

sources said.

In an attempt to revive its fortunes, a beleaguered CPI(M) in Bengal is banking on fresh faces ahead of the Lok Sabha elections also by taking the help of social media. The main purpose of the move is to attract more youngsters

into its fold.

A party that opposed the entry of computers in Bengal is now resorting to social media only to keep its existence intact. The move of the CPI(M) to induct the digital workforce by floating advertisements in social media has been interpreted as a “corporate-like approach” by the party.