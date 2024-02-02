Couple accused of selling newborn for Rs 80K, 2 held

Siliguri: A couple have been accused of selling their newborn child for Rs 80,000. The incident occurred in DS colony under New Jalpaiguri police station.



It is being alleged that as soon as the child was born, the father sold the child to another couple in Bihar through a broker. With the matter coming to light, the police arrested the father of the child along with the broker. The police formed two teams to investigate the crime and headed for Bihar.

The police have not disclosed much details yet for the sake of investigation. However, they will rescue and bring back the child to Siliguri.

According to neighbours, on December 23, the woman gave birth to a child at the Siliguri district hospital. The couple did not want to keep the child as they already have two children. The father then allegedly contacted a broker and sold the child for Rs 80000 to a couple from Bihar. Later, when the woman came back home from the hospital, the incident came to the notice of the neighbours. Locals informed the police about the matter and NJP police immediately started an investigation. Two teams of the NJP police left for Bihar on Friday.