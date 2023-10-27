Countdown begins for Puja Carnival; foreigners & diplomats on guest list

Kolkata: A sea of people, including foreigners, will visit Red Road on Friday evening to witness the grand Durga Puja Carnival that will see as many as 101 community Puja organisers parading with their Durga idols and entourage.



At the one-day event, organised by the State Tourism Department, the puja committees from across the city and Howrah will showcase their Durga idols along with song and dance performances. Sources said, around 14 countries will send their Consul General or their representative to the event this year.

The countries include Australia, Bangladesh, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand, USA, Bhutan, and China. The carnival will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The carnival will be held amidst tight security. Kolkata Police has already turned the Red Road and its surrounding areas into a fortress by dividing Red Road into 12 zones for better surveillance. Each zone will be taken care of by a deputy commissioner rank officer. There will be joint CP and DC rank officers who will manage VVIP movements. Overall surveillance will be carried out by additional CP rank officers. Around 8-10 watch towers will be set up and 10 police assistance booths.

Around 18,000 seats will be arranged on both sides of Red Road. There will be two daisies at the venue; one for the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues while the other meant for the special guests.

With Durga Puja included in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of humanity list, the Red Road carnival is expected to be a grand show.

“We are trying to present Durga Puja as a brand to attract investment to the state. We are inviting more foreign tourists and dignitaries. Each Puja committee will be given three minutes to showcase cultural activities at the carnival,” a senior official of the Tourism Department said.