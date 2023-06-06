Coromandel Exp to resume services from today

Kolkata: After the tragic accident at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha on Friday, Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express to resume normal services from Wednesday.



According to the CPRO of South Eastern Railway Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Coromandel Express will leave Shalimar at its scheduled time at 3:20 pm on Wednesday.

Services on the South-Eastern Railway division have been severely affected for two consecutive days after the accident. Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express became the first passenger train to pass through Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha on Monday.

The restoration work was completed and both Up and Down lines were declared fit. The first train was run on Down Line at around 10:40 pm on Sunday and on Up Line at 12:05 am on

Monday. According to railway officials, normal traffic movement has resumed on

both lines.