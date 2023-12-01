Cops rescue youth within a few hours of abduction

Kolkata: A youth was rescued within a few hours after getting abducted due to the prompt action of police.



The cops have arrested three persons who abducted him and demanded ransom.

According to sources, the youth identified as Raju Sain of Aushgram in East Burdwan went to his friend Puja Rajak Das’s house on Wednesday. While he was returning home in the evening, Sain was allegedly abducted by four people.

After a few hours, Puja received a ransom call from the kidnappers demanding Rs 7 lakh. The accused persons allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if the ransom is not paid.

Immediately, Puja informed the Burdwan Police Station. Accordingly, a police team started conducting searches at all possible locations based on the location of Sain’s mobile phone.

The police also got some input from the local residents. At night cops were tipped off about the kidnappers’ hideout and a raid was conducted at an abandoned Railway quarter premises in Solapukur Masjid area.

During the raid, Sain was rescued unhurt and the three kidnappers were arrested.