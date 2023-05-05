Cops exhume woman’s body after kin lodge murder plaint

raiganj: On receiving a complaint that Salima Parvin (25) was allegedly killed by her husband and the body was buried, police exhumed the body from the graveyard at Kharosrata village under Itahar Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Friday afternoon.



The body was the sent to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. Both Sukumar Ghosh, IC Itahar Police Station and Amit Biswas, BDO Itahar were present on the spot. Tension spread in the locality after this incident.

Around four years back Salema Parvin, a resident of Hospital Para, Surun-1 had married a youth, Mojammel Hoque of Kharasrata village. They had a three-year-old child.

On May 3 night, Mojjammel informed his father-in-law that Salema hanged herself and that her body was buried immediately. Saberul Haque, father of the deceased, lodged a complaint alleging that his daughter was killed by her husband and his relatives. The husband and his relatives allegedly were absconding.

A police officer of Itahar Police Station informed that on the basis of the complaint the body was exhumed in presence of Magistrate and was sent to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.