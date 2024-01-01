Cop killed, four injured after car rams into police vehicle

Kolkata: A Constable of Purulia District Police was killed and four others, including a senior police officer, were injured after a car rammed behind the police car on Sunday night.



The offending car was of the state Excise department in Purulia. Police have arrested the accused car driver.

According to sources, on Sunday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Traffic of Purulia District Police, Mihir Kumar Dey along with four others, including the driver were patrolling across the Purulia town and its adjacent areas. When they reportedly reached Raghabpur More, the offending car which was coming at a high speed rammed behind the police car. As a result, the police car toppled.

The policemen got trapped inside the car. Residents initially started the rescue operation while Purulia Sadar Police Station was informed. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader and Sabhadhipati of Purulia Zilla Parishad, Nibedita Mahato was returning from a party programme. Seeing the accident, she stopped and the police personnel were rescued by the Trinamool Congress workers.

The injured cops were rushed to Deben Mahato Medical College and Hospital. Dey was discharged from the hospital after necessary while a Constable identified as Bablu Garai was shifted to a hospital in Durgapur where he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Monday. The other three policemen are still undergoing treatment.