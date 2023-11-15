Cop dies after excavator runs over him at Nimtala Ghat area

Kolkata: A Constable of Kolkata Police was killed in a road accident late on Monday night at Nimtala Ghat area.



According to sources, the Constable, identified as Sandip Barman (34) was posted in the Rapid Action Force (RAF). He was deployed in the Nimtala Ghat area in connection with the immersion arrangement for Kali Puja.

Around 2:30 am when Barman was walking along the road, an excavator ran over him. Immediately after the accident, the driver of the excavator tried to flee but was caught by the other cops on duty.

Barman was rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 4:25 am. Police have seized the excavator and arrested the driver.