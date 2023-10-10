Cooch Behar: Allegations of violence raised against BSF

Cooch Behar: Allegations of unleashing violence have been made against personnel of the 90th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gitaldah border area. Tension prevailed in the village since Tuesday morning.



Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the Superintendent of Police for Cooch Behar, stated: “There was a disturbance over a smuggling incident. However, the situation is now under control.”

According to sources, some persons attempted to smuggle sugar into the area on Monday night when BSF personnel stationed along the border apprehended them. In response, villagers reportedly attacked the BSF personnel. The BSF then left the village but returned on Tuesday morning.

Residents of Gitaldah-2 GP alleged that BSF personnel on entering their village on Tuesday morning subjected villagers to severe mistreatment and humiliation on the streets and also in their homes. These allegations include the abuse of both male and female villagers.

When several villagers fell ill due to the alleged physical assault, an ambulance was called to transport them to the Dinhata Subdivision Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, the BSF reportedly blocked the ambulance’s passage. It is further alleged that the BSF prevented villagers from leaving the border village for the market or obtaining ration on Tuesday morning.

Rita Rai Pashi, a member of the local village Panchayat, voiced her concerns and said: “There was an altercation on Monday over alleged sugar smuggling. However, the BSF should apprehend those involved in trafficking instead of subjecting innocent people to such treatment. We vehemently oppose their action. This must stop.” The BSF preferred to remain tightlipped on the incident.