Comprehensive study traces Hispid Hare habitats across three countries

Kolkata: A collaborative scientific study on the distribution of Hispid Hare revealed that its present distribution is limited to the isolated tropical grasslands found in Nepal, India and Bhutan.



Out of a total geographical extent of 188,316 km, only 11,374 km (6.03 per cent) were identified as suitable habitat, indicating that its habitat extent significantly declined across its range (>60 per cent) under certain climate change scenarios.

The Hispid Hare, (Caprolagus hispidus) belonging to the family Leporidae is a small grassland mammal found in the southern foothills of the Himalayas, in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Despite having an endangered status as per IUCN Red List, there were hardly any studies on its distribution throughout its range and protected areas.

The present study attempted to assess the habitat suitability in response to climate change, habitat and urbanisation factors using the species distribution model approach for the first time in order to determine suitable protected areas both in present and future.

The study primarily involved two institutes - Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata and Pukyong National University, Busan. Imon Abedin and Tanoy Mukherjee of ISI, Kolkata, Kolkata said that the study has identified protected areas such as Shuklaphanta National Park (0.837 km) in Nepal which exhibited the highest mean extent of habitat whereas, in India, Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (0.631 km) was found to be the most suitable habitat.

Notably, two protected areas in Uttarakhand- Corbett National Park (0.530 km) and Sonanandi Wildlife Sanctuary (0.423 km), also demonstrated suitable habitats for Hispid Hare.

“This study underscores the importance of implementing proactive conservation strategies to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change on this species.

It is essential to prioritise habitat restoration, focused protection measures and further species-level ecological exploration to address these challenges effectively.

Furthermore, fostering transboundary collaboration and coordinated conservation actions between nations is crucial to safeguarding the long-term survival of the species throughout its distribution range,” said Shantanu Kundu of Pukyong National University, Busan.

The species was known to inhabit a historical range stretching from the southern foothills of the Himalayas in Uttar Pradesh (India), across Nepal and into West Bengal to Assam (India), with its southern extent reaching Dhaka in Bangladesh. The study was published in the ‘Biology’ journal.