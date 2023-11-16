College Street: Kin puts up blockade after man’s death

The family members of a man put up a blockade in the College Street area following his death on Wednesday. The man, identified as Ashok Shaw, died after he was allegedly beaten up by the cops inside the Amherst Street Police Station. According to sources, the deceased was asked to appear at the Amherst Street Police Station regarding a case of mobile theft. Police reportedly claimed that the mobile phone which Ashok was using was stolen and a complaint was lodged regarding the theft.

Ashok’s family alleged that when they reached the police station, he was lying on the floor unconscious. It was also alleged that despite Ashok being alive, police did not make any move to take him to the hospital. Later, he was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Central Division, Dinesh Kumar along with other senior officials went to the College Street area to pacify the agitators. Additional Commissioner of Police I, Murlidhar reportedly informed that police will request to form a medical board for the autopsy. Also videography of autopsy will be done. This apart, CCTV footage of the police station will be checked and statement of the police personnel present in the room will be recorded.