College Service Commission to recruit teachers in rural areas

kolkata: Ahead of the announcement of the Panchayat poll dates, the College Service Commission has decided to start recruitment of teachers in various colleges in the rural areas of the state.



The decision to recruit comes in the wake of vacancies in more than 100 colleges in rural areas. Sources said the commission is preparing to soon publish a merit list of candidates who will be recruited.

The decision also comes at a time when the state government is faced with allegations of corruption in the teacher recruitment process.

Sources said that the present recruitment will be aimed at inducting teachers on a full-time basis. The interview process for the same in various colleges under several state universities have ended last week.

Sources said that the commission may publish the final list of candidates after April 15. Further, out of all the applications submitted, a total of 220 interviewees appeared for the interviews.

It is learnt that the state government intends to first cover all the colleges in the rural areas where there is a huge number of vacancies for teachers. Political observers are of the opinion that this may likely help the ruling party in the state to get some political mileage ahead of the elections. The result of this decision will be apparent in the panchayat poll results, it was opined.

In the wake of the protests against alleged corruption in teacher recruitment, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has highlighted that the state government has every intention to recruit teachers and is willing “to do all it can but alleged that certain people are running to courts and causing delays in the process”.

The present decision on recruitment is likely to bring some relief to the state’s Higher Education Department, according to sources.

Further, the decision to recruit teachers in colleges also came at a time when the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, too, started interviews for recruiting school teachers.

Millennium Post recently reported that WBBPE has issued a notification to inform that it has started interviews and plans to wrap up the entire process by the middle of May.