Coast Guard starts pollution control response cell at Haldia

Kolkata: Keeping in view the ecologically fragile Sunderbans area, the Indian Coast Guard has opened a pollution control response cell at its Haldia base while is also looking forward to augment its number of fast patrol vessels (FPVs) there.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Director General of Coast Guard, DG Rakesh Pal said that taking into account the ecologically-fragile Sunderbans area, the Force is focusing on augmentation of its fleet which includes hovercraft and fast patrol vessels.

He said that the Force is also looking ahead to procure more pollution response equipment. A pollution control response cell has been started at Haldia. Also, in case of an oil spill near the Sunderbans, sources said the Coast Guard presently has equipment such as dispersants and booms to contain it.

An ICG source said that Sunderbans being a sensitive region, the Force remains vigilant and checks all fishing boats near the ecologically-sensitive zone. “In case of any suspicion, we get on board these fishing boats and carry out thorough checks in places where arms and ammunition or narcotics can be hidden. There are many layers of security before any such vessel with ill intention can reach Sunderbans from the seaside,” he said.

The DG further conducted an inspection of the ICG’s Frazergunj base. He also said that Bengal and Odisha being cyclone-prone areas, the Force already based four advanced light helicopters (ALHs) at Bhubaneshwar for quick response. Sources said that three more fast patrol vessels could be stationed at Haldia base.

Talking about its present assets and augmentation plan, the DG said the Force has a mix of 78 air assets wherein 39 are helicopters and 29 fixed wing aircraft which are mainly the Dornier aircraft. He said the Force requires long range maritime surveillance aircraft and for which it is looking ahead to the induction of the C295 aircraft.

“We are looking ahead towards signing a contract for inducting 20 to 25 ships, nine ALHs and eight Dornier aircraft,” he highlighted.

“Presently, we have 157 surface platforms along with FPVs and advanced offshore patrol vessels (OPVs). We are also looking ahead to induct two more specialised pollution response vessels,” he pointed out. He said in total the ICG aims to have 192 to 200 ships and 100 aircraft by 2025.