CM unveils industrial push, land for 25 projs, Rs 4K cr steel plant

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday unveiled a fresh industrial push, promising land allocation to 25 industries and announcing a Rs 4,000 crore steel plant in Purulia. Projecting confidence in the state’s economic prospects, he asserted that West Bengal would emerge financially stronger within the next two years.



The Chief Minister also stated that the central government is keen on investing in the development of the tea and textile industries in West Bengal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth Kolkata Couture Expo in Kolkata, Adhikari stated: “I had a discussion with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when I went to Delhi on July 4. Apart from the discussions we had on the state’s financial condition, she said that she has much interest in two sectors and she wants to help Bengal.” The Chief Minister also stated that tea gardens in north Bengal and textiles are two important sectors. The Chief Minister said that Sitharaman, during the meeting with him in the national capital, highlighted that the Centre wanted to develop the state’s tea and textile sectors.

She extensively toured the textile hubs in Nadia and East Burdwan during the assembly elections in the state and noted their rich diversity. “She will visit Bengal again between August 24 and 28,” Adhikari stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that his government has introduced a land procurement policy for setting up new enterprises. “Bengal will become financially strong in the next one or two years and make rapid strides in every sector. We will hand over land to at least 25 industries within a month,” he said.

Calling for the strengthening of the law-and-order situation in the state, Adhikari stated: “In the last three months, you have seen that the weather is changing. Hooliganism won’t be tolerated. The state will extend all help to the textile industry. If necessary, some changes can be made in the existing laws in the state legislative Assembly.”

The Chief Minister also urged industry leaders to send proposals for the development of the textile sector in West Bengal.

Govt slashes

The government said the changes are intended to build “an open, safe, trusted and accountable cyberspace” while supporting the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence.

Under the revised rules, intermediaries must remove unlawful content within three hours of receiving a valid, reasoned notice from the appropriate government or a court, compared with the earlier 36-hour deadline. The grievance redressal timeline for general complaints has also been reduced from 72 hours to 36 hours. Complaints involving sensitive issues such as nudity, impersonation and similar categories must now be addressed within two hours instead of the earlier 24 hours.

The amendments require social media platforms to clearly label permissible AI-generated content and ensure it carries traceable metadata so users can identify synthetically generated material. Platforms must also inform users about the legal consequences of creating or sharing unlawful AI-generated content.

The rules cover deepfakes, AI-enabled impersonation, child sexual abuse material, non-consensual intimate images and other unlawful synthetic content. Intermediaries are required to deploy reasonable technical measures, including automated tools where appropriate, to prevent the creation and spread of such material.

Significant social media intermediaries, defined as platforms with more than 50 lakh users in India, must proactively identify content depicting rape, child sexual abuse or similar illegal material. They are also required to make reasonable efforts to detect content that is identical or substantially similar to material that has already been removed.

The government said intermediaries that fail to comply with their legal obligations under the IT Rules will lose the safe harbour protection available under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. Without this protection, platforms can face liability and prosecution under applicable laws for third-party content hosted on their services.