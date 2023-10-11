CM to virtually inaugurate about 836 Pujas on Oct 19

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will virtually inaugurate 836 Durga Pujas across the state on Thursday, October 12 after chairing a Cabinet meeting.



Last year, Banerjee had inaugurated more or less the same number of district Pujas online, but on three dates.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at her Kalighat residence at 3.30 pm.

A senior official of Nabanna said that the messages related to the Chief Minister’s unveiling of the Pujas have already been communicated to the District Magistrates.

The highest number of Durga Pujas will be inaugurated in Jalpaiguri 63 followed by North 24-Parganas 57. South 24-Parganas has 50, Howrah 51, Nadia 35, Murshidabad 31, East Burdwan 37, West Burdwan 32, Birbhum 33, Hooghly 37, East Midnapore 39, Jhargram 36. West Midnapore 41, Bankura 41, Purulia 47, Malda 41, South Dinajpur 23. North Dinajpur 40, Darjeeling 40, Kalimpong 8, Alipurduar 19 and Cooch Behar 35 in the list of pujas to be unveiled by Banerjee.

The Chief Minister visits several Puja pandals in the city and inaugurates them. However, according to sources, she is expected to be physically visiting a lesser number of pujas this year owing to her injury in her knee for which she has been advised restricted movement by the doctors. She is likely to use a wheelchair for the Kolkata Pujas’ inauguration.

Banerjee sustained an injury in her leg during the campaign ahead of the Panchayat election when her chopper was forced to make an emergency landing due to inclement weather. Later she suffered another injury in the same place last month during her tour of Spain.

However, the schedule of her Puja inauguration in Kolkata has not been finalised as yet, said sources.