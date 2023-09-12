CM to leave for Spain today, MoU to develop football in Bengal likely to be inked

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will leave for her Spain tour to woo investors there for the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held in November.



Banerjee informed reporters at Nabanna that she will be staying overnight in Dubai on Tuesday as there is no direct flight to Madrid on that day.

On Wednesday, she will fly to Madrid from Dubai Airport. “I will be staying there (Madrid) for three days and will be attending several important meetings that include meeting with investors as well as the NRIs there,” Banerjee said. On September 14, after she arrives in Madrid, she will be attending a meeting associated with football in the presence of La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The top brass of three soccer clubs of Bengal — Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting — who are accompanying Banerjee, will be present at the meeting. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will likely be signed there for the development of football in Bengal. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly is scheduled to attend this meeting.

She will then travel to Barcelona by train and will be staying there for two to three days. There will be a BGBS-related meeting and other programmes,” she added. Banerjee will be again travelling to Dubai from Barcelona where she will stay for one and half days for a meeting with investors and NRIs. She will be returning to Kolkata on September 23.

“I am travelling to a foreign country after five years as I was not granted permission on several occasions earlier. Spain is the partner country of the Kolkata International Book Fair next year. We are hopeful that it will be a partner country for the BGBS too. Spain is known for its excellence in film, painting and football. Manufacturing is also one of the best in Spain. So we are hopeful of a fruitful interaction and collaboration,” Banerjee said.

Senior officials from the Publishers and Booksellers Guild are also accompanying Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said she held a meeting with the police administration and CID and briefed them about their respective duties and responsibilities. She also instructed her Cabinet ministers to discharge their respective responsibilities efficiently and work in close coordination with each other.