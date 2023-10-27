CM to hold ‘Bijoya Sammelan’ with industrialists in Nov

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold the ‘Bijoya Sammelan’ in November with the industrialists just ahead of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to take place on November 22-23.



Sources said that the date and venue of Bijoya Sammelan has not yet been confirmed. Banerjee holds Bijoya Sammelan every year. It usually takes place at Eco Park.

This year Bijoya Sammelan may be used as a platform where the Chief Minister may interact with the industrialists in the interest of the state’s further economic growth and more investments during the two-day business summit. She may invite the industry captains of the state to be a part of the Bengal Global

Business Summit.

Banerjee’s Cabinet colleagues and senior officials from different High Commissions will also be invited to the event. The programme was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Chief Minister during her foreign tour had a long and fruitful interaction with Jose Manual Pastor Flores, Director of Tempe.

They discussed the possibility of setting up a dedicated park of around 100 acres for their footwear production. The group also showed interest in procuring their textile and getting their apparel manufacturing done in Bengal. Chief Minister Banerjee had invited the Inditex group to the BGBS 2023 to explore further collaboration opportunities.