CM inaugurates 533 projects worth about Rs 320 crore

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 753 crore in Nadia district from a government distribution programme at Santipur in the same district.

Banerjee laid the foundation stones of 30 projects worth Rs 433 crore and inaugurated 533 projects entailing an expenditure of Rs 320 crore. The project list includes health, water supply, educational infrastructure etc. Development and construction of roads form the majority of the schemes she unveiled on Thursday.

Among the 30 projects for which she laid the foundation stone, 19 are related with development and construction of roads under Pathashree. The other includes rejuvenation of water supply to Chakdah block, 10 small irrigation projects with solar, anti-erosion work at the left bank of river Bhagirathi at Haripur and at the left bank of the same river at Char Saragarh both at Santipur block. Others are construction of bridge over River Chariganga at Nabadwip and excavation of Baromese Canal at Birnagar under Ranaghat I block. All these are to be executed by the Irrigation and Waterways department. Development of some schools also figure in the project list.

Banerjee inaugurated a Covid facility in a hospital at Saktigarh from the programme. She asked the district magistrate to look out for two places, one at Krishnanagar and another at Ranaghat, and create facilities of a shopping mall so that the self-help group women can get a good platform to sell their products.

“A bridge is being constructed from Kalna to Santipore to cut down travel time to the temple town of Nabadwip which is famous for the ISKCON temple. Six-lane Ishwar Gupta bridge is being constructed at Kalyani by spending Rs 1500 crore,” Banerjee said.

About 2.32 lakh people received benefits under 36 projects from the distribution programme of the Chief Minister on Thursday.