CM announces slew of initiatives for Dhupguri and Banarhat

Jalpaiguri: Laying to rest all speculations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a gathering in Banarhat on Monday made it clear that she along with the Cabinet has given a go ahead of upgrading Dhupguri into a sub-division of the Jalpaiguri Block.



Along with this, the Chief Minister also announced a host of development and infrastructural initiatives, hailed by residents of Banarhat and Dhupguri.

Attending a government distribution programme at the Tarun Sangha Club Ground in Banarhat on Monday, Mamata stated: “I had assured that Dhupguri would be upgraded into a sub-division. I have done it. The Cabinet has also approved it. It is now awaiting a go ahead from the judiciary as a sub-divisional court has to be created. I have requested that the process be completed at the earliest.”She stated that Banarhat has been declared a separate block. “There is a primary health centre here, which will be upgraded into a 30-bed hospital,” she added.

The Chief Minister stated that there was a long standing demand for a fire station at Banarhat. “We have received a proposal for a fire station from the people of the area. We have approved it. It will benefit the people of this region,” added the Chief Minister amidst heavy applause.

The Chief Minister stated that Rs 1 crore will be given to the Shitala Temple to build a guest house. “There is a Shitala Temple here. I visited on Sunday. The temple committee wishes to build a guest house. I have approved Rs 1 crore for this,” added Banerjee.

Nitai Chandra Das, Secretary of the Banarhat Shitala Mandir Committee, said: “We are very happy. A proposal for the construction of the guest house will be given to the administration soon. It seems that Banarhat will be a witness to all-round development.”

Manoj Sarkar, a resident of Dhupguri who was present at the meeting said: “Already the Chief Minister has fulfilled the aspiration of Dhupguri by declaring it as a sub-division. There is still some work left, and hopefully, that will be done.”