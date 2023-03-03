Class IX, X teachers’ hiring: Recommendation 0f 618 candidates withdrawn

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has withdrawn the recommendation of 618 candidates for the appointment to the posts of teachers for class IX and X in secondary and higher secondary schools.



The WBSSC published a notification mentioning the same on Wednesday along with a list consisting of names, roll number, subject and recommendation memo details of these 618 candidates.

The recommendations were cancelled after the Central Bureau of Investigation found irregularities in the mentioned candidates OMR sheets.

These teachers approached the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, after the Single Bench of the Calcutta High Court had cancelled their recommendation. The Division Bench upheld the Single Bench order. Thereafter, the WBSSC published the list as well as notification stating the cancellation of recommendation. The Commission mentioned that the jobs of the candidates have been cancelled from March 1.