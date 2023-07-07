Class IV student assaulted by teacher in Uttarpara

KOLKATA: A school teacher, at Uttarpara in Hooghly, allegedly assaulted a student from class IV who suffered injury on his nose. The accused also assaulted a few other teachers when they tried to save the boy from being beaten up.



On Wednesday, a few students were reported to be jumping from benches playfully. When the boy approached the accused teacher Asish Adak, to make a complaint, he was assaulted. Adak allegedly hit the student using a blackboard duster due to which the boy suffered an injury on his nose. He even dragged the student by his collar outside the classroom as well. Seeing the injured student, when a few other teachers tried to rescue, they were also assaulted by Adak.

Later the student was rescued somehow and rushed to Uttarpara Hospital. Meanwhile, the mother of the student was informed by the school authority. Later she lodged a complaint against Adak at the Uttarpara Police Station. It is alleged that Adak had such history earlier too. On Thursday, a meeting was organised between the school committee and the guardians. It has been decided that the allegations will be placed before the appropriate authority and action will be taken as directed. However, Adak was found absent on Thursday.