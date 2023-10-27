City records highest apartment registration in Sept: Report

Kolkata: Kolkata recorded the highest number of apartment registrations in September owing to the recent move of the state government of extending the remission of stamp duty by two per cent till June 30, 2024.



According to a report compiled by the real estate consultancy firm, Knight Frank India, 31,026 apartments have been registered in Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) since the beginning of calendar year 2023. Out of the total registrations in 2023, 14 per cent occurred in September this year, marking a 21 per cent increase compared to August 2023. The data shows that about 4,347 apartments registered in September 2023.

In September 2023, apartments ranging from 501 to 1,000 sqft constituted 56 per cent of the total registrations compared to 46 per cent during the year-ago period. The share of smaller unit sizes, up to 500 sqft, shrunk from 24 per cent in September 2022 to 17 per cent in September 2023. Despite the repo rate pause, the share of apartments in this size category has declined over the past one year. Units sized above 1,000 sqft comprised 27 per cent share in the total registrations.

In September 2022, this unit size category comprised 30 per cent share, revealed the report.

During September 2023, the North Zone of the city topped the micro-market registration list with a 37 per cent share of Kolkata’s total apartment registrations. A year ago, this zone accounted for 46 per cent of the total registrations. During both periods, the North Zone garnered the maximum number of registrations, despite the moderation in share in September 2023.

However, the share of South Zone has increased from 20 per cent in September 2022 to 34 per cent of total registrations in September 2023. The share of Rajarhat Central and West Zones remained largely at par in both the periods.

Abhijit Das, senior director – East, Knight Frank India, said: “The year-on-year decrease can be attributed to the base effect from the previous year, which saw significant growth in registrations due to increased strong consumer sentiment encouraged by the continuation of the stamp duty rebate. The recent extension of the stamp duty reduction by the West Bengal government is expected to maintain the positive trend in property purchases and registrations in the state, especially now that interest rates have stabilised. Given its cumulative impact over several previous quarters, this is likely to continue boosting sales growth in the coming quarters.”