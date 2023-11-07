‘City of Joy to witness grand Dev Deepawali on the banks of River Hoogly on November 25 & 26’

Kolkata: Come November 25 and 26, the City Of Joy may witness a spectacular sight with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) planning to organise Dev Deepawali on the banks of River Hooghly similar to the one held in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may join the programme.

There is a difference between Dev Deepawali and Diwali. Though both are festivals of lights but are extremely different in rituals.

The festival is also known by the name of Tripurotsav and is observed on the day of Kartik Purnima (the full moon day for the Hindus).

Celebrated every year in the sacred city of Varanasi, Dev Deepawali or Dev Diwali, marks Lord Shiva’s victory over demon Tripurasur and comes after 15 days of Diwali.

On this auspicious day, a large number of devotees come together to take a dip in the holy Ganges.

They pray to Goddess Ganga and offer flowers and light clay lamps or diyas in the evening. People offer lit-up lamps to the Ganga — it is called ‘deepdaan’.

Sources in the KMC said that there are plans to organise the event grandly this year. People in large numbers from the city are expected to congregate on the banks of Hooghly.

Around 5,000-10,000 ‘diays’ will be lit during the time of celebration in Kolkata. Following the instruction of the Chief Minister, KMC has already started Ganga Arati at Baje Kadamtala Ghat in Kolkata similar to that of Varanasi.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in March this year marked the beginning of Ganga Aarti for the first time in the state from Baje Kadamtala Ghat.

People of the state no longer need to travel to Varanasi to witness the grand spectacle.

During the Dev Diwali this year, there will be a big celebration. As the sun goes down, the Hooghly River banks will be illuminated with thousands of diyas.

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi is an experience worth remembering. During this celestial manifestation, every corner of the city comes alive with bright colours and glowing diyas. The main ritual of this festival involves taking a bath in the Ganges also called ‘kartik snan’ and performing ‘deepdan’ to the River Goddess in the evening.