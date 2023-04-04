City of Joy to host contemporary Venezuelan Film Fest from April 10

kolkata: For the first time, Kolkata is gearing up to treat the city cinephiles with a contemporary Venezuelan Film Festival at Nandan for three consecutive days.



The film festival is being jointly organised by the Forum for Film Studies and Allied Arts in collaboration with the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, New Delhi. The festival will screen a total of six films at Nandan-III from April 10 to 12, at 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm daily.

The members of the forum said that Kolkata though has hosted several film festivals where cinema from across the globe has been shown but Venezuelan cinema did not make the list until now.

“We are more acquainted with European cinema than films from Latin American countries which but hold a treasure trove. Last year, we had the privilege to host a Cuban film festival at Nandan. It saw an overwhelming response. We are looking forward to this one,” said an organiser.

It is learnt that the first film exhibition in Venezuela took place in 1896 in the city of Maracaibo (Zulia State) at the Baralt Theatre.

Luis Manuel Mendez, an entrepreneur from Zulia, is said to have acquired a vitascope from the Kinetoscope Company in New York City. He had also acquired the rights to use the vitascope within Venezuelan and Columbian territories.

Scheduled to be screened on April 10, the film ‘Hotel Providencia’ directed by Caupolican Ovalles explores the journey of a newly-wed couple when they begin to sink into debt after their hotel business collapses. They keep slipping into the abyss of life while their past comes back to haunt them.

The film, ‘Two Autumns in Paris’, directed by Gibelys Coronado tells the love story of two individuals in the backdrop of political instability and dictatorship.

It seeks to offer insights into a South America that was scarred by dictatorship and fear that governed the lives of ordinary citizens for whom freedom and civil liberties were a utopian concept.

The other films that will be screened are ‘Following You’ by Carmen la Roche, Barbara by John Petricelli, ‘Monday or Tuesday never Sunday’ by Javier Martintereso and Maruvi Leonett Villaquirán, and ‘The Inner Glow’ by Andres Rodiguez and Luis Rodriguez.

Alfredo Caldera, Charge d’Affairs Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will inaugurate the festival on April 10.

Ashoke Viswanathan, eminent auteur and former Dean of Studies at Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute will be present as the chief guest. Samik Bandopadhyay, vice president of the forum will also grace

the occasion.