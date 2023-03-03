City body plans 100 pool cars with VLTD, panic buttons

Kolkata: In keeping with the government’s aim to better track commuters’ safety, five pool cars in the city were fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) and panic buttons on March 3, 2023 and Pool Car Owners’ Welfare Association secretary Sudip Dutta announced plans to get at least 100 such cars to be retro-fitted with VLTD and panic buttons soon.



The aim was to fit VLTD in 10 vehicles on the day, Dutta said but each fitment took at least three hours which was more than expected.

According to Dutta, each installation of VLTD costs Rs 8,500, which came with one free-of-cost panic button. Depending on the vehicle size, the number of panic buttons to be fitted is determined.

For small vehicles, it is three to four panic buttons and for buses, it is 10 panic buttons. Each panic button costs Rs 150.

Recently, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced that the deadline for the installation of VLTD and panic buttons was to be extended from March 31 to May 31. Even commercial vehicles which have their Certificate of Fitness (CF) date due will be able to get clearance with a declaration mentioning that they will install the VLTD by May 31.

Till March 3, more than 5,000 commercial vehicles in the state have been fitted with VLTD. Out of the total number of vehicles, 80 per cent are new commercial vehicles while only 20 per cent are old ones. An estimated 1.60 lakh vehicles need to have this device.

Until recently, the commercial vehicle owner’s associations have been complaining of the high VLTD costs, and limited manufacturer options and had demanded extension of the deadline.

“We are also increasing the number of providers of VLTD. Presently, there are a dozen such providers. The open tender will be floated for roping in more VLTD suppliers. This will also usher in competition among the suppliers and there is every chance of price for VLTD equipment reducing,” Chakraborty has stated.

According to a senior Transport official, the department is expecting to empanel 10 to 12 more manufacturers in its second list. In the first list published by the department, 12 manufacturers were empanelled. “Three to four companies which failed in the first round of empanelment because of technical issues may rectify them and reapply for the second round,” the official said.

The objective of VLTD is to have a tracking system for continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for better passenger safety, road safety and better support for enforcement services. The installation of VLTD will not apply in the case of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws.