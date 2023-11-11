City air quality improved after prompt measures by KMC

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor, Firhad Hakim on Friday said that due to prompt measures taken by the civic body, the air quality in the city has improved putting Kolkata in a better place compared to other metropolitan cities.



Addressing the media on Friday, Hakim said that Kolkata was recently in the third place after Delhi and Mumbai. Presently, Kolkata has slipped to 20 to 23 in the list of most polluted cities. He said this was possible due to the prompt measures taken by the KMC which includes sprinkling water on the roads and trees.

“We increased the number of sprinklers to 40. Trees are being regularly watered, apart from the roads to prevent the dust from floating around. Also, potholes on roads have been repaired while construction waste is being managed efficiently which has helped reduce the quantity of pollution in the air. The building department is ensuring that construction waste is managed appropriately,” Hakim said.

Told that pollution increases after Kali Puja due to bursting of firecrackers, Hakim assured that the number of sprinklers deployed will be doubled on the day after the puja.

The Mayor also added that measures have also been taken at the city crematoriums where the smoke release from the burning of corpses is being passed through certain filters.

“We will continue with our efforts till the city receives rainfall. We are also focussing on increasing the plantation of trees in the city. Our aim is to plant one crore saplings. This year, about 50000 have been planted,” he informed.

Commenting on the sudden fires that break out at Dhapa waste dumping ground, Hakim said that these fire incidents are natural and not man-made.

“Such fire is caused by the methane gas generated from the waste. As a remedy, we have already asked to spray water from above on the pile of waste gathered there,” he said.

The Mayor also said that in the next one or two years there will be no mountain of waste in Dhapa. He said that already a large area has been cleaned out after the civic body began bio-mining of the waste.