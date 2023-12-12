‘Cinema’s lens knows no boundaries’

KOLKATA: Iranian filmmaker Manijeh Hekmat did not mince her words when she said that she had been to film festivals across the world but had never witnessed the excitement and madness about cinema like the Indian audience. Speaking at the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at Nandan on Monday, she emphasised the festival’s significance in showcasing the cinematic legacy of the city.



“The film festival is important because it shows the legacy of cinema that this city has. Also, Asia and Iran have our own struggles and through the lens of cinema, we are all connected. The depression in daily life becomes tolerable due to cinema,” said Hekmat, who is one of the jury members for the International Competition: Innovation in Moving Images section at KIFF.

Hekmat is known for her acclaimed film ‘Women’s Prison,’ which has been screened in over 80 international film festivals.

While the jury is yet to deliberate on the films, Russian filmmaker Pavel Lungin, the jury chairman, expressed satisfaction with the overall content selection.

“As a director, I know how difficult it is to make a good film. I prefer poetic expressions in films. It has to touch profound human feelings,” he said. In the International Competition section, 13 films will vie for Golden Royal Bengal Trophies in the Best Film and Best Director categories, with prize money of Rs 51 lakh and Rs 21 lakh, respectively. The winners will be announced on Tuesday.

Laurence Kardish, former curator of the Museum of Modern Arts (MOMA), underscored the importance of constituency and integrity in a film. Spanish actress Angela Molina, meanwhile, shared her delightful experience interacting with the people of Kolkata and immersing herself in the local culture. Despite their busy schedule with the film festival, the jury members expressed their hopes of exploring the city once the event concluded.

Bollywood filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, also a jury member, drew attention to a common thread in the international competitive section. “Almost all the films talk about misery,” he said.