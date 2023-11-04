Chief Secy pushes for quick completion of national highways

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Friday held a meeting on the National Highways across the state and gave necessary directions to fast track the construction of two new proposed highways — from Dankuni to Varanasi and from Kharagpur in West Midnapore to Morgram in Murshidabad.



The top brass of the National Highways Authority of India and District Magistrates of concerned districts were present in the meeting.

Dwivedi instructed the DMs to take all possible measures for land acquisition for the new highways in quick time.

About 90 per cent of the survey work has already been completed and it was directed for completion of the remaining survey work within November.

The state has already held extensive discussions with the Centre on the construction of these two new national highways.

Travel time from Calcutta to Varanasi will greatly reduce once the Dankuni-Varanasi

Highway is completed. The Chief Secretary also reviewed the current situation of the national highways in different districts. According to Nabanna sources, in the meeting, the Chief Secretary also ordered the District Collector of North 24-Parganas to complete the work of National Highway

34 quickly.

He also reviewed the status of the highways in North Bengal that have suffered damages during heavy rainfall particularly in Kalimpong and Alipurduar district.