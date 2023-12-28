Chief Minister assures foolproof arrangements for Gangasagar Mela

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, assured that her government is taking all possible measures for the smooth conduct of Gangasagar Mela to be held at Sagar Islands from January 8 to 17, 2024.

Banerjee took stock of the preparedness for the annual fair at Sagar Island where lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather from across the country and outside to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’.

“Gangasagar is the biggest fair in India. At least 40 lakh people are expected this year. All measures are being taken to ensure that pilgrims do not face any difficulty,” Banerjee said after the review meeting at ‘Nabanna Sabhaghar’. She urged VIPs not to visit Gangasagar Mela in convoys with hooters. “VIPs should not enter Gangasagar Mela in convoys unless absolutely necessary. Such kind of VIP movements amid the crowd cause problems,” she added.

When state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim said that VIPs from other states will also visit the Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee said: “Anybody can visit (Gangasagar Mela). VIPs from other states should also be informed that there is no problem in going as a common man but should not go in convoys.”

She said that there will be additional trains, buses and ferry services for the convenience of pilgrims. Extra security arrangements have also been made for the fair. “There will be around 2,250 government buses, 32 vessels and 100 ferries in service for the convenience of the people. Every barge vessel will have life jackets. The Eastern Railways will be running 66 additional trains for the pilgrims with an average of 16 to 17 trains in Canning, Namkhana and Kakdwip division,” she added.

“There will be 1150 CCTVs for surveillance in the fair and 20 drones for an aerial view of the Mela premises. There will be 50 fire tenders in and around the Mela premises. Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed. Traffic regulations have been planned and there will be patrolling in the waters, too. Law and order will not be compromised at any cost. Medical units would be on standby as well. The vessels will be tracked through GPS in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) so that even if there is an internet connectivity issue, there will be no problem in tracking a vessel,” she said.

There will be seven temporary health units with 300 beds at the fair. First aid facilities will be available at 28 spots along with medical teams at 12 places. There will be 100 ambulances and three water ambulances along with one air ambulance. Banerjee further said that like previous years, this year too, an accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to every pilgrim. “Efforts are also being taken to make the annual congregation eco-friendly,” she informed. About 700 washrooms and 10,000 bio toilets will be there at the fair along with 7 lakh pouches of drinking water. Banerjee also designated senior ministers who will be present at strategic locations in the Sagar Islands for the smooth conduct of the Gangasagar Mela.