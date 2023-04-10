Chaos at MR Bangur over ‘medical negligence’

kolkata: Chaos broke out at MR Bangur Hospital on Sunday after a deceased person’s family alleged negligence in treatment.



The deceased person, who was a resident of Kasba, was brought in for treatment at the burn unit of the hospital on Tuesday. He died on Sunday morning and when the news was broken to the family, the situation became tense at the hospital vicinity.

The deceased person’s family, while blaming the hospital for negligence of treatment, tried to forcefully enter the hospital building.

Police personnel had to be called in to calm down the situation and ensure that the situation did not escalate. It has been reported that some people had harassed doctors. The police have reportedly arrested the accused.