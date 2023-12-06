Chandrima to represent Bengal at EZC meet on Dec 10 in Patna

Kolkata: State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee will be representing Bengal at the Eastern Zonal Council meeting to be chaired by Home minister Amit Shah on December 10 at Patna.



Bhattacharjee will be leaving for Patna on Saturday and will be returning to the city soon after the meeting on Sunday.

Not only matters related to home affairs but several issues associated with the eastern states will be discussed at the meet.

In December 2022, the EZC meeting was held at Nabanna Sabhaghar and was attended by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and Ministers from Odisha alongside senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and officials of the states.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in North Bengal during the meeting where she will be chairing several important programmes. Banerjee, who is leaving the city on Wednesday is expected to return on December 12.