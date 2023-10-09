Chandrima raises Centre’s fund blockade issue at GST Council meet

Kolkata: Bengal Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya flagged the issue of non-receipt of funds under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana schemes at the GST Council meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.



The meeting was chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman whom Bhattacharya thanked for allowing her to raise an issue which had nothing to do with the agenda of the meeting. Chandrima said Bengal increased the tax structure as per advice of the Centre but due funds of the state have been stopped by the latter.

Referring to Sitharaman, she said: “You have always been considerate and have always given a patient hearing to problems and tried to address the issues so I urge you to look into this matter and take necessary measures”.

She pointed out that one-third of the job card holders in Bengal who have done 100 days work are women. “They have toiled hard for two years but have not received wages. I am sure that you have sanctioned funds for MGNREGS and PMAY.

Being a woman Finance minister you will be able to take this matter into serious consideration. Nearly Rs 7000 crore funds of MGNREGS are due while over 11.36 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY. I will urge you to look into this matter and pass necessary directions,” Bhattacharya said.

Her decision to flag the issue at the meeting in the presence of the Union Finance minister assumed significance because earlier the Union minister of state for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti did not meet a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs and MLAs at Krishi Bhavan and neither did Union Rural Development minister, Giriraj Singh agreed to meet them.