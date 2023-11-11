Chandni Chowk: About 4 fire tenders pressed into action to douse flames

Kolkata: A day ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja, traders with shops at no. four Madan Street in Chandni Chowk laments as a fire broke out in one of the multi-storied buildings there on Saturday morning.



According to sources, no casualties were reported. Situated in a congested space, the building housed an electronic shop, mobile repair shop, godown and two residential flats. The fire broke out at 10:25 am. Two families who resided on the top floors of the building were immediately rescued by the local people.

According to a local, they first witnessed smoke coming out of one of the shops in the building. They immediately informed the police and the fire station while promptly rescuing the families residing there.

Four fire tenders were pressed into action to bring the fire under control. After efforts of about an hour, the officials claimed that they were able to get the situation under control but found it difficult to enter the building as it was engulfed in smoke.

Miking by the officials was conducted to inform the traders to open the shutter of their shops which was located on the front side of the building to pave the way for the firefighters to enter and assess the condition.

Many traders and the residents tried to enter the building but it was cordoned off to ensure their safety. The source and cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Chandni Chowk is known for being one of the oldest and biggest software and hardware markets in the state. It is also a congested area in the heart of the city. Near the building where the fire broke out, several electronic shops and offices were located. After hearing the news of the fire, shop owners of the neighbouring shops rushed to the spot.