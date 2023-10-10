‘Centre took over Rs 4L cr as GST in last 5 yrs, yet not clearing state’s dues’

Kolkata: The Centre, in a massive tax haul, has taken away over Rs 4,64,542 crore from the state’s exchequer in the past 5 financial years, stated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a post on X.



Taking a dig at the BJP, the ruling party said that the Centre claims that they have given Rs 54,000 crore to Bengal but they never mention how they deduct huge amounts of money as Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the state every year.

The gap between what Bengal had paid to the Centre on account of GST and what it had received from the Centre has been humongous. The TMC has given a financial break-up of the last five years showing how the Centre has raked into the state’s exchequer but is reluctant to clear Bengal’s “rightful dues”.

“BJP asserts that they provided Bengal with Rs. 54,000 Cr in the past 9 years. What they forget to mention is the massive tax haul they have been raking in from Bengal. FY 2018-19: Rs. 84,418 Cr; FY 2019-20: Rs. 84,014 Cr; FY 2020-21: Rs. 79,955 Cr; FY 2021-22: Rs. 1,01,673 Cr, FY 2022-23: Rs. 1,14,482 Cr. They collect taxes from us but refuse to release our rightful dues. A classic Zamindari attitude!” Trinamool posted on X.

Trinamool Congress’ social media post comes on the day when its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhawan along with a delegation urging him to take up the issue of Bengal’s dues with the Centre.

Abhishek earlier had alleged that the Centre took away Rs 17 lakh crore out of the state in the past 9 years only by hiking the prices of petrol and diesel but it has not yet cleared the state’s dues of Rs 1,15,000 crore.

Trinamool said that the Centre owes Bengal around Rs 18,000 crore under schemes like MGNREGA, Awas Yojana and Gramin Sadak Yojana.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on several occasions raised her voice saying that the Centre should do away with the GST regime if it is unable to clear the dues owed to the states. Banerjee had met Prime Minister Modi and raised the matter. The state had agreed on implementing the GST as it thought the Centre would clear its dues. “But the Centre is taking away all money collected as GST but not giving its dues,” Banerjee had alleged.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 49th GST Council meeting claimed that Bengal did not submit accountant general (AG) certificates with GST compensation cell claims since 2017-18.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had readily replied to the claim by her counterparts at the Centre and said that Bengal submitted its claims with AG certificates for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

She added that the AG is in control of the Central government. “Why should the state suffer because of a delay on the part of the AG in issuing the certificates?”