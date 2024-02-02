Centre inching closer towards Presidential form of govt: Mamata

Kolkata: On a day Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee initiated a historic “dharna” on Red Road for the rights of the poor, she ripped apart the Narendra Modi government on several issues and hinted that the Centre is trying to get an inch closer towards the Presidential form of government by adopting “One Nation, One Election” policy.



From the sit-in demonstration organised to protest non-clearance of dues by the Centre, Banerjee tore apart the ruling dispensation at the Centre for not clearing state’s dues.

“They (BJP) are talking about One Nation, One Election. How will they cope up when all the states do not go for Assembly elections at the same time. For example, one state went to the election in 2023 while the other state went for the election the next year. How will they manage the transition period? Are you going to a Presidential form of government? There will be one ruler, one food,” Banerjee said.

Attacking Narendra Modi, Banerjee said: “I have never seen such a vindictive PM in my entire career. I went to meet him three months ago. I was told a meeting at the officers’ level between the two governments will happen. Despite that we have not received our dues.”

Mocking Centre’s interim Budget (vote on account), Banerjee said: “This is not an interim Budget but the ‘antim (last) Budget. This Budget brings only pain to the poor people. Not a single penny has been allotted for the poor people. Food inflation has reached its highest point at 10 per cent. There is nothing for the farmers in the budget. Centre is envious of Bengal and they have stopped all funds to Bengal. Our state has been seeing the step-motherly attitude of the Centre when it comes to clearing our dues. Nothing was given to Bengal in the interim budget as well. People of the country must make a decision.”

She also said that the Centre reduced the price of gas by Rs 200 ahead of Lok Sabha elections. They will again hike the price of LPG by Rs 500 after the election. “The BJP has made the Central agencies as their party workers. They have raised more than 100 queries regarding the 100-day work scheme but the money was not given. The Centre plans to kill us. They are taking the GST. Bengal is the only state in the country that gives pensions.

They have stopped giving 100 days work dues for two years. 100-day works have stopped in Bengal. It’s a criminal offence. They have some constitutional obligations to provide funds. Around 156 central teams have been sent. During the election Central forces are sent and we have to pay

for that.”

Hitting out at the Central agencies, Banerjee said: “They have sought documents from Abhishek Banerjee which might have related to things before his birth also. “BJP engages in EVM fraud. They offer Rs 5 lakh to booth agents and ask them to disappear on polling day. I saw this in Nandigram.

They engage in loadshedding,” she said referring to Suvendi Adhilkari’s win. Banerjee will continue the demonstration for two days till February 3 and then several wings of the ruling party and district organizations will continue till February 13.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ historic dharna for the rights of the poor on Friday ignited a social media storm, catapulting #MGNREGADiwas to the top of West Bengal trends on X. By noon #MGNREGADiwas and Bengal generated over 46,000 posts on X garnering over 1.5 lakh impressions.

The significant dharna — which coincides with 18 years of MGNREGA implementation — began at 1 pm in the Red Road area with the Trinamool Chairperson paying floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar.

“When people unite in a democracy, even the most authoritative Govt. is compelled to relent! On #MGNREGADiwas, we unite in solidarity with the deprived beneficiaries, vehemently opposing the injustice through our determined Dharna!” AITC posted on X.

“On #MGNREGADiwas, Bengal stands firm to fight for the rightful dues of more than 21 lakh MGNREGA workers. Under Smt. @MamataOfficial’s leadership, we will stage a dharna today to demand JUSTICE!” said women’s wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya.