Centre bent on saffronisation of health centres, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, once again hit out at the Centre for not releasing funds under National Health Mission (NHM) on grounds of non-compliance of certain colour branding guidelines for health and wellness centres in Bengal.



“The Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare has withheld funds under NHM for West Bengal due to non-compliance with certain colour branding guidelines for health and wellness centres, despite other conditions being fulfilled. They are bent on the saffronisation of the health centres and are asking us to change the colour of the existing health centres to their party colour. Our health centres do not have any such party colour. It is painted blue, the colour of the sky signifying that the sky’s the limit,” Banerjee said at the state Assembly.

Banerjee, on Thursday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the release of funds under NHM. She stated in her letter that the buildings have been constructed since 2011 (when TMC came to power) in accordance with the colour branding in the state. She maintained that changes in the colour brand by way of repairing so many buildings would involve significant infructuous expenditure.

The Centre has mandated a brownish-yellow colour, very close to saffron, for the centres. Recently, they have sent a directive to all states, including Bengal, to name these as ‘Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centre’. There are over 1.60 lakh such centres across the country. The Union government has set December 31, 2023 deadline for fulfilling such criteria.

The state government has covered over 2.44 crore families across the state under the Swasthya Sathi scheme involving 8.07 crore persons. In response to a poser on private health establishments denying patients under Swasthya Sathi scheme, Banerjee said that the state has already come up with West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission for dealing with complaints against private health establishments.

“We have received 63 complaints and have disposed of all . Licenses of some centres have also been cancelled,” Banerjee said. She added that the state has made significant progress in institution delivery by achieving 99 percent. In 2011, before the TMC government came to power it was 66 per cent. “I have taken up the challenge to take this to 100 per cent,” Banerjee said.