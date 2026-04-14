Central forces to stay in Jalpaiguri after polls to prevent violence

Jalpaiguri: Central security forces will remain deployed in Jalpaiguri district even after polling concludes on April 23, in an effort to prevent post-election violence. This assurance was given by Central Force District Coordinator Santosh Kumar on Monday.



Addressing voters, Kumar emphasised that strong security arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair elections, particularly in sensitive areas.

“Voters in vulnerable booths must feel confident to cast their votes without fear. Even after polling ends, central forces will continue to remain in key areas to prevent any political unrest,” he said.

District authorities have also issued strict warnings against electoral malpractices such as fake voting and booth capturing.

District Magistrate and District Election Officer Sandeep Ghosh, speaking at a press conference alongside Superintendent of Police Amarnath K and Santosh Kumar, said that stringent action would be taken against any attempts to intimidate or influence voters.

In a significant move, this is the first time a dedicated Central Force Coordinator has been appointed to oversee the deployment of central forces in the district during elections.

According to SP Amarnath K, 48 companies of central forces have already arrived, with the number expected to rise to 116 before polling day. He added that Rs 5 lakh has been seized during naka checking operations and joint patrols by police and central forces are ongoing.

The district has a total of 2,041 polling booths, including auxiliary booths, of which around 170 have been identified as sensitive. CCTV cameras will be installed not only at polling stations but also along approach routes.

Voters will be required to deposit their mobile phones before entering booths and collect them after voting using a token system.

Political reactions remain divided, with the BJP welcoming the measures, while the Trinamool Congress raised concerns over voter

list discrepancies.