Censorship starts at home: Anurag Kashyap at KIFF

KOLKATA: Following the release of ‘Animal,’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the film has garnered immense success at the box office, although it hasn’t escaped criticism for its perceived sexism and violence.



Anurag Kashyap, known for his outspokenness, has a history of navigating controversies, notably clashing with the Censor Board in the ‘Udta Punjab’ case, even reaching the Supreme Court. Kashyap pointed out that censorship begins at homes.

“Here, censorship starts at home when you are told not to have milk after fish. But how would you know what happens if you don’t experiment. So, censorship is everywhere,” he said. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director firmly opposes censorship, asserting his readiness to challenge it legally if his film is an authentic representation of his beliefs, as demonstrated in the ‘Udta Punjab’ case.

On Sunday, Kashyap’s film ‘Kennedy’ had a special screening at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) starring Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone. The film received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival’s Midnight Screening.

Beyond the Cannes accolades, Kashyap emphasised the emotional impact of the audience’s reaction at MAMI, highlighting the significance of responses from one’s home audience. He also praised Sunny Leone for her stupendous performance in the film.

Meanwhile, he shared his sentimental connections to Kolkata, where he often visits to meet close friends and where his sister was married. There’s also another connection. Just like Satyajit Ray whose interest in filmmaking sparked after watching Vittorio De Sica’s ‘Bicycle Thieves’ (1948), Kashyap, too, has been influenced by the same film.

“Bicycle Thieves impacts different people in a different way. I would never compare myself with Ray Saab. What he has done can never be achieved. That film made me believe that what I think can also be made into a film,” he said.