CBI raids to divert attention from Shah’s ‘flop rally’: TMC

Kolkata: With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding the residences of several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the state on Thursday, the party has alleged that this was part of “diversionary tactics” of the BJP after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “flop rally” in Kolkata on Wednesday.



On Thursday, the CBI raided several locations in the state in connection with both the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam and the municipal recruitment scam in the state. The residences of a TMC MLA Jafiqul Islam and two councillors Bappaditya Dasgupta and Debraj Chakraborty were raided by CBI.

Commenting on the raid, Debraj Chakraborty, councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, said that he was being targeted because of his affiliation with TMC and said he was proud to be a member of that party. He assured total cooperation with the CBI on his part.

Bappaditya Dasgupta, councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, also assured cooperation on his part and said that the Central agency seemed satisfied after questioning him. He said he was asked questions about Partha Chatterjee and about the recruitment scam.

Addressing a press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the very fact that these raids were conducted a day after Amit Shah’s “flop show” in Kolkata proves that these are diversionary tactics by the BJP to ensure that people do not talk about the failure of the political programme.

Ghosh said that the very fact that camps that were set up to feed the BJP workers who came for Shah’s rally were near empty shows the poor turnout for the event. This clearly was embarrassing for Shah and hence the CBI raids on Thursday aimed to divert attention from the humiliation, remarked Kunal, adding that this time Shah did not make any tall claims as he was not confident of the state BJP unit.

He also said that the BJP must not talk about corruption since BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was seen with Shah on the dais at Dharmatala.

“Adhikari is an accused in the Sarada and Narada cases. It was the BJP itself which had circulated the video of Suvendu accepting bribes in the Narada sting operation. However, no action was taken against him since he switched to BJP,”

Kunal alleged.

Commenting on the development that the CBI got a money counting machine to count the wad of notes allegedly found at the residence of the MLA Jafiqul Islam, Kunal said just because money was recovered from his residence doesn’t mean those are proceeds of crime. “This is an attempt to malign the MLA. Unless it is proved that those are proceeds of crime, one cannot reach random conclusions,” Ghosh said.

Kunal also added that TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has clarified that no corruption will be tolerated within the party.