CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal

Kolkata/Cooch Behar: Just a day after the visit of Union Home minister Amit Shah, the CBI on Thursday conducted raids at multiple places in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case.



The raids were conducted at four places in South Bengal, including the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Domkal, Jafikul Islam in Murshidabad and one in North Bengal. CBI reportedly found about Rs 43 lakh from Jafikul’s house which has been confiscated for verification.

CBI officials also conducted raids at the house of KMC councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta in Patuli and the house of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) councillor, Debraj Chakraborty who is also the husband of TMC MLA Aditi Munshi. The Central agency conducted a search operation at Dasgupta’s house for almost five hours. After the CBI team left, Dasgupta reportedly said that the officials were seemingly satisfied with the raid.

Another team of CBI officials reached Chakraborty’s house in the Baguiati area on Thursday around 8 am. Chakraborty informed that the CBI officials had come with a search warrant based on a court order related to the investigation of a recruitment scam.

“CBI officials also went to another residence of mine to search. Nothing related to the recruitment scam case was found. CBI officials have taken the documents of my IT return, business, bank details etc,” said Chakraborty.

During the raid at Jafikul’s house in Domkal, CBI officials found more than Rs 20 lakh cash and gold jewellery. However, the MLA claimed that he got the money after selling land. CBI also raided the house of a man, identified as Jhantu Sheikh at Burwan in Murshidabad who is said to be close to Kuntal Ghosh.

In North Bengal, CBI officials conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamal Kar, the proprietor of Tenganmari B.Ed. and D.El. Ed. College in the Khagrabari area of Cooch Behar. Simultaneously, another group of CBI officers visited the Tenganmari B.Ed College. Along with the college officials, Shyamal Kar’s brother, Sajal Kar, was questioned by the CBI for approximately six hours.

According to CBI sources, Tenganmari B.Ed and D. El. Ed College is run through a trust that initially was composed of five individuals. Among these five, Shyamal along with other members of his family are the accused. Shyamal had been accused of accepting money under the guise of job placements a few years ago, leading to his expulsion from the trust and the college. During that period, Shyamal held the position of Chairman at the college.