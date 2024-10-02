Cash-for-school job scam: CBI arrests Partha on the day he moved SC

Kolkata: On a day when the former education minister of West Bengal, Partha Chatterjee moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in connection with the alleged cash-for-school job scam where he was charged with money laundering offence by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in connection with the same case.

Chatterjee, who was in judicial custody in connection with the recruitment scam case that is being probed by the ED, was ‘shown arrest’ by the CBI on Tuesday at the Bankshall Court. CBI on Tuesday appealed for Chatterjee’s custody which was granted. However, due to some health issues, he has been admitted to the Presidency Correctional Home Hospital. Along with Partha, CBI also prayed for ‘shown arrest’ of Ayan Sil which was also granted by the court. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the ED on a plea filed by Chatterjee seeking bail. Issuing notice, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the federal anti-money laundering agency to file its reply within two weeks.

As per the computerised case status, the apex court is likely to hear the matter next on October 17.

In April this year, the Calcutta High Court had rejected Chatterjee’s bail plea. After being denied bail in the lower court multiple times, Chatterjee had approached the High Court.

Chatterjee contended that he had no connection with the huge amount of cash recovered from the residence of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee and should be granted bail.

The ED had recovered huge quantities of cash and gold from the twin residences of Mukherjee in July 2022 which the latter had claimed were kept there by Partha Chatterjee.

In the course of the investigation, the ED also confiscated some property forms of land plots or residential houses indirectly or jointly held by the Trinamool Congress leader and his close associates and relatives.

Chatterjee was arrested from his residence by the ED in July 2022. Since then, after the initial days of central agency custody, his address had been a cell at Presidency Central Correctional Home.