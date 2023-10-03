Case registered against boyfriend of student who committed suicide

Kolkata: The police have registered a case against the boyfriend of the fourth year nursing student who committed suicide about a week ago after her father lodged a complaint at the East Jadavpur Police Station on Sunday.



According to police, the deceased student Mallika Das’s (22) father Samir Das claimed that his daughter’s boyfriend was putting mental pressure on her which led to the suicide. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case on charges of abetment of suicide (306) and criminal intimidation (506) of the IPC.

Das was found hanging from the staircase of the apartment building where she lived on rent with her roommates on

September 25.

Her friends spotted Das hanging and informed the other flat owners who subsequently informed the East Jadavpur Police Station. It was learnt that Das was depressed over the last couple of days.

On September 24, after dinner, she reportedly spoke to her boyfriend over the phone before going to sleep. The next day, when her roommates woke up, Das was not in the room. Later, on coming out from the room, they saw Das hanging from the staircase.